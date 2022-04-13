SAG Awards 2022: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Dazzle On The Red Carpet

|

They are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.

And Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban weren’t afraid to pack the PDA when they attended the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Australian actress and the country musician, both 54, gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Display of love: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban looked affectionate on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday

Nicole looked glamorous in a black dress with long sleeves and a white collar.

She paired her look with a black clutch bag and wore a full face of makeup consisting of a red lip and blush.

Keith also looked dapper in an all-black ensemble consisting of a tuxedo, button-up shirt, and boots.

All eyes on the others! The actress and musician, both 54, were all smiles as they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes on the red carpet.

Nicole and Keith married on June 25, 2006, after meeting at an event the year before.

The couple were married at Cardinal Cerretti Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick’s College in Manly, Sydney.

Nicole’s two adopted children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, acted as bridesmaids and ushers.

The couple later welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, in 2008 and 2010.

Dress to impress! Nicole looked glamorous at the event in a long black dress that featured white sleeves and a collar.

Last month, Nicole revealed the simple secret of her happy marriage to husband Keith.

We are a mix. we are very suitable [for each other]. I am incredibly lucky to have met him,” the 54-year-old actress told CBS Mornings.

Nicole went on to describe Keith as “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

I met him later in life and he was the best thing that ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he added.