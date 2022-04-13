Rok-C makes his WWE in-ring debut

During the NXT Level Up recordings prior to the episode of NXT 2.0the fighter Rok-C made his WWE debut to be broadcast next Friday.

In the most outstanding combat of this brief day, those attending the Performance Center witnessed the first official appearance of Rok-C since his hiring by WWE on February 18. The former Ring of Honor fighter defeated developing talent Sloane Jacobs. This combat can be witnessed by the public from next April 15 on WWE Network / Peacock.



carla gonzalez She would start training at the age of 13 before arriving at Booker T’s school. At the age of 20, Rok-C signed a contract with Ring of Honor in early 2021. In September she became the first women’s world champion in history from the company after beating Miranda Alize at the Death Before Dishonor XVIII event. With the temporary closure of the company, all the talent hired began looking for outside opportunities.

