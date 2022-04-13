Roger Federer shared ‘set’ with American actress Anne Hathaway | sports curiosities

On these days



Roger Federer



He shared a series of publications on his social networks in which he was seen training and performing different exercises to get in shape with a view to his return to the tennis courts.

But this time, the Swiss tennis player caught the attention of the media spotlights for sharing a set with the renowned American actress Anne Hathaway.

Specifically, Federer and Hathaway teamed up to record a commercial with the aim of encouraging tourism in Switzerland and the clip was recorded on both of their social networks.

It should be remembered that this 40-year-old tennis player has not played since last July, when he was eliminated in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, who won with partial 6-3, 7-6 and 6 -0.

Since then, Federer suffered some physical difficulties that ended up making him undergo surgery to treat an injury to his right knee.

What was the last tournament Roger Federer won?

The most recent trophy that this tennis player added to his extensive track record came in 2019 when he won the ATP 500 in Basel. At that time, Federer defeated the Australian Alex de Minaur in the final with partials of 6-2 and 6-2.

What position does Roger Federer occupy in the ATP world ranking?

Federer is currently ranked 43rd with a total of 1,120 points. This ranking is led by Novak Djokovic, who accumulates 8,420 points.