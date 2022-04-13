Robert Downey Jr. was inspired by this businessman for his Iron Man character

One of the Superheros most charismatic of the MCU is that of Tony Stark. Without a doubt, the interpretation that he gave Robert Downey Jr. a Hombre de Hierro was a key factor in winning the public’s affection.

What few know is that the American actor in order to play Mr. Stark, was based on a real character which is still alive and is quite well known, in addition to having a lot of money.

The inspiration behind Tony Stark

When Disney was preparing the first iron man moviedirector Jon Favreu and Robert Downey Jr held meetings to define what the film version of Tony Stark would be like.

What they were both looking for was a believable character, with whom people could connect, as well as being charismatic. To achieve this characterization they started noticing real-life billionaires and found the ideal candidate: Elon Musk

On why they chose the owner of Tesla and Space X, the filmmaker commented in an interview: “Downey was right. Elon is an example of enthusiasm, good humor and curiosity: a Renaissance man in an era that needs them”.

Before filming began, Favreau and Downey Jr met with Musk to learn more about him. The talks went so well that in the second Iron Man movie, the billionaire made a small cameo.

Will Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU?

Robert Downey Jr. made it clear that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ would be his last movie with Marvel. He considered that it was time to close a cycle with the character that made him one of the most recognized actors in the world.

At the end of the tape ‘Endgame’, Tony Stark sacrifices himself in order to defeat the villainous Thanos. This was a decision made to say goodbye in an emotional way to this charismatic character and the actor who gave him life.

Many superhero fans have expressed interest in seeing Iron Man on the big screen once again, but hUp to now, nothing has been confirmed.beyond the occasional reference in the most recent MCU movies.