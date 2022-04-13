Robert Downey Jr reappears unrecognizable for new movie

Finally there are images of the long-awaited new film that will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. The actor officially began filming Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s next film and that already promises to be a success.

However, everything seems to indicate that this will be a role unlike any other for the actor. At least that’s how the first photos anticipate itwhere Downey Jr looks truly unrecognizable in footage from the film set.

Robert Downey Jr’s new movie

A few months ago it was reported that Robert Downey Jr would be one of the actors who will star in the new film by Christopher Nolan. The former Iron Man will join the celebrated director for Oppenheimer, a war film that will tell the origins of the atomic bomb.

It is Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) who will star in this film, playing the scientist who helped develop the Manhattan Project. However, the new photos turn all the attention to Downey Jr, who already has the first photos of him in character.

This new film will be Robert Downey Jr’s first from dolittle in 2020, so there is a lot of interest about his return. In addition, the first images surprise by showing him completely gray and without his characteristic beard, as well as being thinner than in his Marvel time.

In Oppenheimer, Downey Jr will play Lewis Strauss, an American businessman who played a vital role in the development of nuclear weapons.s during World War II. In addition, he was one of the defenders of the idea of ​​developing the hydrogen bomb.

Although it will not be released until 2023, the new Christopher Nolan is already causing enough noise. Especially due to the huge star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaidamong others.