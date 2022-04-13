Robert De Niro will arrive in Argentina to shoot the Nada series, along with Luis Brandoni and Guillermo Francella

It will not be the wild streets of New York in the 1970s, but those of Buenos Aires, in the middle of 2022, which Robert De Niro will tour in the coming weeks. as confirmed THE NATIONthe project that will bring the legendary American actor, 78 years old, is a series directed by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (the duo behind the distinguished citizen Y My masterpiece), starring Luis Brandoni and Guillermo Francella, which can be seen on Star+ next year.

As Brandoni explained a few days ago, when he participated as a guest jury of The 8 million stepsthe series will be called Any and in it he will play Manuel, a gastronomy expert who, in the midst of a personal crisis due to the death of his assistant, receives a foreign friend who arrives in the country to give him a book (the role that De Niro will have in charge). The neighborhoods of San Telmo, Once and Puerto Madero will be some of the locations where filming will take place, which will begin in mid-May.

However, this will not be the first time that the protagonist of Taxi driver step on Argentine soil: after filming part of the movie The mission (1986) in the province of Misiones, at the end of 2014 De Niro enjoyed a vacation in our country in the company of his then wife Grace Hightower, walked through Patagonia, met his friend Lito Cruz in Buenos Aires, ate barbecue and he even had the luxury of dancing tango .

In 2014, Robert De Niro took a dance class on stage at Rojo Tango.

It also won’t be the first time Cohn and Duprat have mixed local talent with foreign stars. Last year the directors walked the elegant red carpet at the Venice Film Festival to present official competition, a parody about the excesses, contrasts and common discourses that deepen the discussion about the world of cinema. There Oscar Martínez plays a prestigious acting teacher who must work with a divo who plays Antonio Banderas. The game of opposites, of those seemingly dissimilar personalities, has Penelope Cruz as an intermediary, acting as an eccentric filmmaker who must deal with both personalities.

De Niro will thus join a long list of consecrated people who came to our country for work, for pleasure or for both reasons. Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, enjoyed the icy natural charm of Ushuaia in July 2015 to film some scenes for the reborn, the film by Alejandro González Iñárritu for which he ended up winning his first and only Oscar to date. The prolific actor was able to tour the southern city and was allowed to know some of his gastronomic points.

Tom Hardy, who was Di Caprio’s antagonist in that same film, did not want to leave without first visiting Buenos Aires, where he took the opportunity to tour the streets of San Telmo, among other tourist destinations.

Tom Hardy in San Telmo; the actor came to the country in 2015 to film some scenes of The Revenant with Leonardo DiCaprio Twitter

Like DiCaprio and Hardy, another Hollywood heartthrob filmed in Argentina, although many years before: Brad Pitt visited Uspallata, Mendoza, and the city of La Plata, during the filming of Seven years in Tibet, in 1997. Beyond some eventual protest, the filming did not have great complications and the passage through the country that the protagonist of Capitals sins did not generate great anecdotes.

Also, like DiCaprio, another renowned actor filmed in Patagonia: Carlos Sorín did Eternal smile of New Jersey in 1989 with future triple Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis (My left Foot, Bloody oil Y Lincoln).

Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the trilogy of The Godfatherenjoys Argentina so much that he not only owns vineyards in Mendoza, but also filmed one of his productions, tetra, in Buenos Aires, along with a selection of local and foreign actors. The shooting experience, in 2007, had a bitter taste when the filmmaker’s house in Palermo was robbed and a computer containing 15 years of his artistic work was taken.

But Coppola’s love for our country was surpassed by that of another legend, a storied name who was also involved with The Godfather Y Apocalypse Now: Robert Duvall. The Californian actor was passionate about the local culture, from the milongas (which led him to narrate a documentary on tango for National Geographic) to his affection for Argentine citizens, whom he described as “arrogant, but individually wonderful” people. In one of his visits, in 1996, he met the woman who would become his wife, Luciana Pedraza from Salta.

The Oscar winner for the price of happiness He even recognized, in the 1990s, that Argentina was the mecca of soccer and tango, that Peronism included very opposite ideologies, and that the political extremism of citizens was not good. In awe of the local film talent, Duvall shot Plague in 1991, under the direction of Luis Puenzo. However, his passion for this country was not reflected in the protagonist of that film, William Hurt.

Filming of the movie La Peste, directed by Luis Puenzo Juan Angel Urruzola

The man in front of The kiss of spider women had an unpleasant stay in Buenos Aires. He was going through one of the most complicated moments of his life, recovering from his addiction to alcohol, and he had a difficult relationship with the members of Puenzo’s production, so he did not leave the best of his memories inside the team.

Also in that same decade, but for another production, the queen of pop, Madonna, had a bittersweet experience. The singer lobbied to keep the role of Eva Perón in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical, avoid, when Oliver Stone left the project and Alan Parker took over. Madonna suffered escraches from political groups who did not want the film to be filmed on the balcony of the Casa Rosada. The then president Carlos Menem, after a meeting with her and the director of TheWallallowed them to use the building for the famous sequence of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”, one of the most iconic moments of the musical in question.