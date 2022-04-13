Rihanna’s impatience with maternity clothes

AGI – Rihanna is almost at the end of her pregnancy, but not for a moment has she succumbed to the comfort and practicality of a maternity dress. The Barbadian pop star, expecting her first child at A $ AP Rocky, proudly posed her baby bump for the number of Vogue America of Maythe month dedicated to Mother’s Day.

Immortalized by photographer Annie Leibovitz, Rihanna is squeezed into an ultra-stretch coral red lace jumpsuitput on a white jacket by Marc Jacobs, a red one by Rick Owens with nothing underneath and a long skirt by Jean Paul Gaultier couture by Glenn Martens.

“There is no way to go shopping in the maternity ward. I’m sorry, but it’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to let this end because my body is changing, ”she commented.

Just a few weeks ago, on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna braved the cold by breaking into the Dior show with an empire-style slip dress in black and transparent lace and a long black leather jacket, both from the maison. To complete the outfit, a pair of high-heeled patent leather boots by Amina Muaddi.

And for a cooler and more casual look, she prefers a top and skinny jeans over loose shirts.