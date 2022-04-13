Rihanna’s groundbreaking premam style or a new attitude towards pregnancy

Although the way of dressing during pregnancy is increasingly free, there are certain taboos that are still very present. So I had to get there Rihanna to put them on the table. The maternity looks of the singer, far beyond generating a visual impact, they invite a debate on the pressure felt by women in this stage of change.

His first objective, he confesses, has been redefine what is or is not “decent” to wear when pregnant. Precisely the names “indecent” and “improper” have been the most repeated on the artist’s social networks to reproach her for the way she dressed during pregnancy. She, however, has shown her belly without fear, she has dared with glitter and transparencies and, in short, she has flatly refused to give up your identity. About to be a mother, we analyze the Rihanna’s maternity looks and everything that with them intends to transmit.

AN ATYPICAL PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

While other celebrities have insisted on playing cluelessness, Rihanna took advantage of the potential of fashion to announce (and celebrate) her pregnancy. It was a resounding way of going out into the street and saying “Yes, I’m pregnant”declared her stylist, Jahleel Weaver. Her groundbreaking look with a pink puffer jacket from Chanel and ripped jeans from Vetements went around the world. The Rihanna revolution began.

GLITTERS TO DAZZLE ON THE RED CARPET

Rihanna pregnant with look from The Attico.Gtresonline

Own Jahleel Weaver, has confessed that, as a stylist, when she found out about Rihanna’s pregnancy she felt real panic thinking about how to adapt the looks to the number of commitments she had scheduled. She reassured him by saying that she had no intention of give up your usual way of dressing. And so he demonstrated in his first appearance on the red carpet with this hypnotic set of The Attic.

THE SEXY DIOR LOOK

Rihanna shows off her pregnancy in a Dior dress.Gtresonline

Due to social conventions, trying not to appear sexy during pregnancy is usually common. Just take a look at the maternity section of any store, full of loose dresses and blouses focused on a feminine and romantic style, anything but daring. There was Rihanna to sit in the front row of the Dior show and break all the schemes. With a transparent dresswhich exposed her underwear, and some towering black boots that reaffirmed stepping firmly. His daring styling was, for obvious reasons, the most talked about of the day.

GUTS IN VIEW

The singer Rihanna with a silver top and a long skirt shows her pregnant belly.Getty Images

“The pregnancy It should feel like a celebration why should we hide it?“, declared Rihanna in a recent interview. A reflection that leads us to raise the contradiction of wanting to promote the birth rate – how many women have felt socially pressured not to be mothers at a certain age – and, instead, resort to clothing to hide the physical changes typical of pregnancy. With this style, the singer and businesswoman highlights what has been a constant in her way of dressing during these months: not hiding her belly. On the contrary, turning it into the focus of attention by leaving it uncovered. Even On this occasion, he adorned the belly with a chain of diamonds.

WHY GIVE UP TRENDS?

Rihanna’s revolutionary maternity style.Gtresonline

About to give birth, Rihanna left us this other high-impact look. She, in him, shows her belly again, defying any criticism and proudly showing off the change her body has undergone. Without, as a good fashion lover, giving up experimenting with latest trends: low-waisted pants, very 2000s, and a bralette top from Botega Venetta. Everything in the color of the moment: pink.

