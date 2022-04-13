Rihanna, the photo in the tub goes viral | Stupendous

The social photo just published by Rihanna has left all the fans speechless: the singer in the bathtub still shows her baby bump.

As fans eagerly await new music, Rihanna is preparing to become a mother for the first time.

Great protagonist of R&B music, Rihanna still shocks a photo fans with a series of shots published on the web. The singer is at the peak of success and is preparing to release new music, with fans who have been waiting for years with great impatience his return to the scene. Let’s see together the beautiful shot that everyone is talking about.

After the huge success of his first singles SOS And Pon de Replay, Rihanna has established herself around the world as one of the most loved and followed by the public. His accomplice delicate voicethe melodies always a lot suggestive of his songs and his ggreat stage presence.

The public has followed her with great passion ever since, and continued to do so even when a few years ago the singer put the music aside for a while and focused on new projects.

Rihanna, the photo in the tub goes viral

At the head of the line of beauty products Fenty Beauty and then the underwear line Savage x Fenty, Rihanna has become a real one successful businesswomanestablishing herself as one of the most female artists rich of the moment. In the meantime, however, she has also found thelove.

After the turbulent love affair with the singer Chris BrownRihanna has finally found serenity and love with the rapper Asap Rocky, with whom she has been in a relationship for quite some time. The two are looking forward to theirs first sonand Rihanna appears beautiful to recent social events, where she wears clothes that highlight her baby bump.

Only a few hours ago he published a series of shots for Vogue magazine on social media and in all the photos the belly is highlighted. Here we see it immersed in an elegant marble bathtubwith bubbles that cover the private parts and a splendid one necklace that lights up her face.

Fans have left numerous likes and comments under the post but the question everyone asks is always the same: when will the new album come out? We just have to wait and see what happens.