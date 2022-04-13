Rihanna takes maternity fashion to the next level and looks spectacular in the final stretch of her pregnancy | Fashion and Beauty

About what Rihanna she was a style icon there was no doubt about it. But since he announced his motherhood on January 28 with his boy, the rapper ASAP Rockyand with some photos in which he showed his belly through a pink feathers, the artist is taking maternity fashion to the next level. After that appearance, sales of pink coats increased by 20% in the United States and that was just the beginning.

Her appearances in public have been constant with garments that, a priori, do not usually fit the stereotypes of ‘maternity’ fashion, but Rihanna knows how to do it and destroy all the rules with a single look. The singer has attended events wearing some clothes from her Fenty collections, and has even been seen at Paris Fashion Week with an incredible lingerie set that showed her belly, completely redefining what it means maternity fashion in 2022.

No sappy clothes with shapes that only show the woman as a mother, but rather, all kinds of clothes that enhance the beautiful curved lines of motherhood and extol the mother as a sexy and strong woman who dares with everything.

And this is, basically, the speech that there is after his last photo session for fashion. With some images by the prestigious photographer Annie Leibovitz, Rihanna looks pregnant with some looks Very evocative and dreamlike. On the cover of the magazine, we see her in a red lace jumpsuit that flatters her figure and leaves her shoulders bare.

“It’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to let that part go away because my body is changing,” Rihanna tells fashionin which it will go down in history for being one of the most incredible photo sessions that the artist has starred in. And thus silences possible criticism: “I hope that we have been able to redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” said the May cover star. “My body is doing incredible things right now and I will not be ashamed of it.” That. This time it should feel like a celebration. Because why should you hide your pregnancy?”

Rihanna thus extols her motherhood, with sensual looks that enhance her pregnant belly and make her a self-confident woman who doesn’t mind taking risks.

