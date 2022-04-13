Rihanna reveals her home remedy to avoid stretch marks during her pregnancy

Rihanna reveals her secret to not having stretch marks during her pregnancy and that is that although the famous has been characterized by being natural at this stage of her life, she has also shared that the hydration of her skin has become a priority to forget about these scars , so take note of this beauty trick that will save you

Rihanna reveals her baby bump without stretch marks

Since we found out that our Riri was expecting a baby, the good news spread to all her fans, because we loved the idea of ​​seeing her in her role as a mother. Little by little, the celeb made it clear that her love for her fashion would continue to be present in her looks and we only needed a couple of months to verify that she would be her most sensual mother.

Recently the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ appeared on social networks as the image of an important magazine, in the publication she showed off her beautiful baby bump covered in jewelry, in addition to luxurious outfits. She looks divine! The photographs invited us to question ourselves; How does she manage to have stretch mark free skin, so we inquired about it.

Rihanna’s pregnancy: The famous home remedy to avoid stretch marks

Through her social networks and in a post that she shared with everyone, the famous assured that she usually hydrates her skin more than she expected. “I’m using more moisturizer than ever, obviously,” plus she added a recommendation for a lotion from her cosmetics firm.

We love that Rihanna is so transparent with her followers, because her beauty secrets can be useful for many moms who are going through the same moment.