Rihanna, pregnancy and the new album coming

Ever since he announced he was pregnant, Rihanna (whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty) started appearing in front of the paparazzi with alluring and bold looks that have nothing to do with the opaque and comfy maternity outfits with which we are used to seeing expectant mothers.

The singer of “Stay“However, she said she felt at ease with her new body and this led her to use clothing capable of emphasizing her increasingly bursting and explosive forms, as she was determined to redefine what is considered” decent for pregnant women “. This is a counter-current choice Rihanna she told in an interview with Vogue where, among other things, she also talked about her boyfriend Asap Rocky and his new album which, when we cross into the light, could soon see the light.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself,“ There is no way to go shopping in any maternity ward. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up ”. I won’t let that part disappear because my body is changing, ”he said Rihannaentered in recent days in the ranking of billionaires of 2022 drawn up by Forbes also thanks to the success of its brand Fenty.

“At first I expected a magical change, but in reality I remain who I am. None of the quadrants are lowered, ”the 34-year-old admitted, breaking down one of the many taboos regarding motherhood. “My body is doing amazing things right now and I won’t be ashamed of it. Why should you hide your pregnancy? “, Continued the pop star who has climbed the charts all over the world with songs like”Umbrella“,”Where have you been“,” FourFiveSeconds “(with Kanye West and Paul McCartney), “Love the Way You Lie” (with Eminem) And “Loveeeeeee Song“.

Although today he is happy to be expecting his first one son Rihanna she also admitted that the pregnancy was not in her short-term plans, but also that she and her fiancé became very close during the time of the pandemic and became each other’s family. “I feel I can do anything when I’m next to her,” said the singer of “Diamonds“Who, before the arrival of her current partner Asap Rocky (with whom she has been dating since 2020), had been engaged to Chris BrownDrake and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

During his long interview Rihanna also spoke of the new album that everyone has been waiting for for 6 years and that now seems to be (almost) about to see the light. “I’m looking at my next project in a completely different way than I would have liked to publish it before. I think this way suits me a lot more. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me and it takes a lot of pressure off ».

