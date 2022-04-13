Rihanna and Britney Spears speak publicly about their fear of suffering from it

In the mid-2000s, Brooke Shields became one of the first celebrities to speak openly about postpartum depression. In fact, she starred in a notorious dispute with Tom Cruise when the actor (and Scientologist) publicly criticized her for having taken medication to get out of it. Following her religious beliefs, he recommended the actress “take vitamins and exercise”. Although she would end up rectifying and apologizing, a public conversation began that lasted several weeks and that paved the way so that others today, like Rihanna and Britney Spears, have been able to get into the dialogue without fear.

Although Rihanna’s maternity looks are giving us life, the singer has been honest about the less positive part of motherhood and the fears it produces. Thus, in her interview on the cover of fashion confessed that more than the moment of giving birth is postpartum depression is your concern: Will I feel emotionally out of control? “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

It is the most frequent maternal pathology. They suffer at least one in 10 mothers in industrialized countries, twice as many in developing countries, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Although some experts raise the percentage to 35%. This is due to the fact that it is underdiagnosed due to the stigma attached to mental illnesses, which, in this case, has a double effect as it occurs in a theoretically happy moment.



As explained by the Mayo Clinic, There is no single cause of postpartum depression But physical issues (a dramatic drop in hormone levels) and emotional issues (lack of sleep and being overwhelmed can make it difficult to cope with even minor problems) can contribute.

In the case of Brooke Shields, who has two daughters, she even considered taking her own life. It was when giving birth to the first of her girls that the actress realized that she couldn’t sing to her, or smile at her, couldn’t even look at her…”All I wanted was to disappear and die” he confessed at the time to the magazine People.

Some symptoms that help detect it, although it is not always easyinclude: continuous and deep sadness, crying, sudden mood swings, anger, eating disorders, feeling of not being a good mother or difficulty bonding with the baby are symptoms.

Another celeb who has made headlines this week for addressing the issue is Britney Spears. She has been her when announcing that is pregnant with her third child and, despite the happiness of having achieved what she had been unable to do for so many years due to the legal guardianship exercised by her father, she has not hidden her fear.

The singer has said that, when she was pregnant, she had perinatal depression (which begins during pregnancy): “I have to say that it is absolutely horrible, women did not talk about it then but now women talk about it every day. Thank God we don’t have to keep that pain a secret.”. And it is that, according to medical manuals, having had depression in the past is a risk factor for suffering it again in future pregnancies.





Recovery, as experts point out, is also slow and requires at least four or six months, although it can take up to a year, and if left untreated, depression runs the risk of becoming chronic. So, in a world of Tom Cruises, let’s be Brooke Shields.

