review of their third album

For some reason, Camila Cabello has a hard time retaining her audience. Even after hits of the caliber of ‘Havana’, ‘Never Be the Same’, ‘Liar’, ‘Señorita’ with Shawn Mendes or, unfortunately, ‘My Oh My’ with DaBaby. It’s unusual for a great song like ‘psychofreak’ to be pitifully fighting for a top 75 hit in the UK. That in Latin countries like ours everything that ‘Bam Bam’ has achieved with Ed Sheeran is a top 50.

Sometimes the former Fifth Harmony member manages to turn some of her songs into hits in the long run. In a long-distance race plan. But she is not in the league of direct number 1. Among the songs that we can already add to her classics is another that seemed like a “flop” but has ended up not being. ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is a hilarious composition, the typical Latin party with which Camila Cabello manages to differentiate herself from other singers. Thanks to her roots, she feels like a glove vindicating people as forgotten as Gloria Estefan. Once again, its low-cost soap opera tone in the video clip is a plus, as it was in ‘Havana’. They are the two best songs of Camila Cabello.

In another record, the aforementioned ‘psychofreak’, the new single, hopefully it will be a “sleeper” as well. It is true that the vindication of her Cuban and Mexican roots is what gives Camila Cabello her identity. But in this song she has hit the nail on the head, using a darker production to talk about her fears, her insecurity in accepting her past, those moments when she feels “weird.” WILLOW (Smith, what a great success ignoring her last name) gives her a most enriching counterpoint in what a macrohit should mean for both of them.

That’s the side of the album where Camila Cabello talks about her mental health struggles, but the album also offers more fun moments. ‘Celia’, which can only refer to Celia Cruz, is an upbeat song in which Camila introduces her boy to the Latin culture. She at one point uses a somewhat hunting voice that should explode more. Honoring the title ‘Familia’, her cousin Caro sings backing vocals on ‘Celia’ and her father sings backing vocals on one of the mariachi songs, ‘La Buena Vida’, with a bittersweet aftertaste, wondering what happened to it . A sense of longing that appears in several lyrics, such as in the final ballad ‘everyone at this party’.

Partly composed before her breakup with Shawn Mendes, ‘Family’ doesn’t finish collecting a specific period of Camila Cabello’s life, or a story with a beginning and an end. In some songs, she thanks the support of a loved one «for bringing out the «psychofreak» that lives inside her» (‘No Doubt’). In others, that person has completely changed and is no longer who she was (‘Bam Bam’). And in a few thirds, she gets involved in politics, criticizing the Cuban dictatorship and joining the San Isidro Movement, as happens in ‘Lola’ with YoTuel, dedicated to a young woman without opportunities.

Perhaps the reason why Camila Cabello hasn’t quite found a loyal audience is her difficulty in delivering a credible and cohesive album in which different styles coexist but with a certain meaning. What does a whiplash like ‘Don’t Go Yet’ paint as track 10 in this sequence, between themes of sex and politics?

Especially towards its middle, ‘Familia’ gets lost between a trifle like ‘Quiet’, a ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ in which he approaches Ariana Grande for no reason to try, and a ‘Hasta lostoothes’ with Maria Becerra that yes, it’s funny in its sexual point, but it couldn’t sound more generic. Is anyone on the hunt for the new ‘Todo de ti’ after Rauw Alejandro’s hit? It is in pieces like these and especially in the ballads where Camila is still not convincing as she is getting it with her hits. ‘Familia’ is therefore no worse than the two previous albums. On the contrary, many of her moments, especially the Latin ones, go in the right direction. It’s just that, as a third album, it already required a less dispersed artistic direction or idea.