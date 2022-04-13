Renault Oroch 2023 arrives with Turbo and more news: what changed?

New face, Turbo engine and more equipment are the arguments of the Renault Oroch 2023, an update for the popular diamond pick-up.

Seven years have passed since the premiere of the Renault Duster Oroch and it is only now, for the first time, when it has a relevant update. The renewal is such that even changed name separating from Duster and opening an independent line within the brand. This is how we now have the new Renault Oroch 2023with the 1.3 Turbo engine as its main novelty.

Of course, it is not a new generation and therefore maintains the platform of the previous Duster. It even continues with its same aesthetic line, but now with a larger front grillnew bumper, new outsider version and darkened and LED taillights. In addition, it launches two-tone diamond wheels.

Inside it is a completely new vehicle. It received the brand’s new steering wheel, already present in the rest of the models, a new dashboard and floating touch screen eight inches. now has also the captur information box, and some improvement in materials on board. However, holds the razor keywithout push button start.

Renault Oroch 2023: now with Turbo

Just as it happened with the Captur that arrived in Colombia a few days ago, the main change of the Renault Oroch 2023 is under the hood. It debuts the 1.3-liter Turbo TCe engine that we already have in Duster and Captur, in this case with 162 horsepower Y 270Nm of torqueattached to a CVT automatic gearbox which simulates eight speeds. The brand announces a 0 to 100 km / h in 9.9 seconds.

For its part, the entry versions will have the engine 1.6-litre SCe, 118 hp and 159 Nm of torque, coupled in this case to a new six-speed manual gearbox. In all cases, with front-wheel drive. It is not yet confirmed if after this update there will be a 4×4 versionlike the one that was sold in Colombia until recently.

Regarding its capacities, it can reach 650 kg in the top versions, and 680 kg in the entry versionmore focused on professional use, in all cases with 683 liters of space. Likewise, an entry angle of 27.5°, an exit angle of 22.4° and a height above the floor of 21.2 cm are declared. And of course: now you have traction and stability controls.

Equipment and marketing

In Brazil, the new Renault Oroch will be sold in three versions: PRO, Intens and Outsider. From the base model it has air conditioning, electro-hydraulic steering, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, electric glasses and plate protector. The second level adds the media centerluxury wheels, reverse sensor, explorer lights and roof bars.

Only the last of them will carry the Turbo engine, equipped with automatic climate controllight and rain sensors, piano black details, side appliqués, reverse camera, 16-inch diamond wheels and Premium upholstery. Prices range from 105,800 to 137,100 reais, equivalent to 85 and 110 million Colombian pesos, respectively.

The premiere of this renewed pick-up in Colombia is not far. The previous model is no longer available, and it will be a matter of time before the new units make their arrival in the national market, where it is widely accepted in the subcompact truck segment.

Oscar Julian Restrepo Mantilla.




