Private equity funds are betting on Hollywood stars

These are two companies (Lbi Entertainment and Yorn Levine) that togetheras Jessica Biel, Lily Collins, Steph Curry, Charli D’Amelio, Ellen DeGeneres, Benicio Del Toro, Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Jordan Peele, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Martin Scorsese, the creators of Squid Game and those of Stranger Things, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Timberlake and Reese Witherspoon.

In detail, the agreement provides for the purchase by Azimut Alternative Capital Partners of a 10% stake in BroadLight Holding and, as explained in an official note from the group, the revenues will be used to invest in the team and in the evolution of the corporate structure. According to the Financial Times and anticipated at the opening, their investment thesis is that cultural figures can be effective in identifying new companies by generating advertising for them on their social accounts or by focusing on sponsorship agreements. But, warns the British economic-financial daily, their strategy is not proven at the moment.

“Nobody knows Hollywood better than the Yorn family,” says Jeff Brown, chief executive officer of Azimut Alternative Capital Partners. “BroadLight provides a fantastic investment pipeline from leading entertainment industry stars, who in turn will invest alongside Azimut customers and help accelerate the growth of the portfolio companies.” “We have introduced hundreds of high-growth businesses to our network of contacts that extends beyond the global entertainment business, reaching entrepreneurs, creatives, investors and cultural influencers,” add the Yorn brothers. “The fund, our partners and our clients now have the unique opportunity to participate in new investment opportunities.”

However, Azimut Alternative Capital Partners was not the first to believe in celebrities. Blackstone Group (one of the largest financial companies in the world specializing in the sectors of private equity, real estate investments, hedge funds, leveraged buyouts and investment strategies) invested approximately $ 2 billion in Candle Media, Los Angeles-based media company founded by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, two Hollywood executives. Since that time, Candle Media has acquired Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, and a minority stake in Westbrook, an American multimedia and entertainment company founded by actor Will Smith and his wife and actress Jada. Pinkett Smith.