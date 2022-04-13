Prince George is raised very differently from his siblings, according to royal experts

Although the monarchy was modernized in many aspects during the reign of Elizabeth II, there are several points that experts say should change or at least move forward.

One of these aspects is treating the “extras” differently. The children of princes who are furthest from the line of succession to the throne, such as Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, are called “extras.”

Due to the differences in their upbringing, it is said that they grow up with a certain resentment that makes them behave rebelliously towards the establishment.

Royal expert Daniela Elser assured Express that the one with the most power to change things right now is Kate Middleton, as she is the mother of two “extras”: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Prince George will become an expert with the sword to turn different people into knights, as well as becoming the favorite person of all the leaders of the world,” he said. “In short, his future is perfectly planned. But the future of Charlotte and Louis is uncertain. Although in his childhood the differences in his education will be covered, as happened with William and Harry, the disparity between George and his brothers will be much more noticeable as he passes each year. It is unavoidable. Sad and unavoidable.”