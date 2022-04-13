Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8037 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $19.8211 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.09% or 1.9 cents, trading around 19.78 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 19.8241 and a minimum of 19.7407 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8211 – Sell: $19.8211
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.32
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.65
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70
  • Santander: Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.65
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.57
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,820.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso advances 9 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.41 pesos, for $25.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. She has worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker