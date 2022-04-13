Pregnant and beautiful: Rihanna shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Rihanna She is without a doubt one of the most beautiful singers on the planet. She falls in love with her fans not only with the success of her songs, but also with a figure that daily dazzles everyone in the social media. In them she shares various beauty tips as well as various moments of her personal life.

This 2022 will forever be etched in the memory of the talented actress and singer. At the end of January of this year, she confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, the rapper, A$AP Rocky. With a series of images that are trending around the world, you can see a grown belly that fell in love with his followers from everywhere.

The photographs were captured by the press while walking hand in hand with her partner through harlem, New York. In addition Rihanna She wore ripped jeans and a stone necklace that peeks out of a long pink jacket fastened only by a button that perfectly reveals her pregnancy belly. In addition, the rapper, also 33 years old, walks next to her while hugging and kissing her.

The couple began dating in 2020. But the bond between the two began many years ago as a friendship. In fact, the rapper accompanied her to Rihanna in its “Diamonds World Tour” of 2013. Almost 9 years later the artists will become parents of their first child. This is news that caused great happiness among his fans around the world.

A few hours ago and faithful to his style, Rihanna shared a series of photos on his profile of his official Instagram account that are part of a production he made for the magazine fashion. In them you can see the artist show off her pregnancy belly with some designs that extolled her beauty. She also added a description that says “our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!!”.