Pregnant and beautiful: Rihanna shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Rihanna She is without a doubt one of the most beautiful singers on the planet. She falls in love with her fans not only with the success of her songs, but also with a figure that daily dazzles everyone in the social media. In them she shares various beauty tips as well as various moments of her personal life.

This 2022 will forever be etched in the memory of the talented actress and singer. At the end of January of this year, she confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, the rapper, A$AP Rocky. With a series of images that are trending around the world, you can see a grown belly that fell in love with his followers from everywhere.

