PlayStation and Nintendo will make important change to their services after investigation

The UK Markets and Competition Authority (MCA) launched an investigation years ago into PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox subscription services. His goal was to find out if certain contract terms were fair, especially those related to automatic renewals.

As a result, Xbox had to make some adjustments to Game Pass and other Xbox services earlier this year, all to make it clearer to customers what auto-renewal means and how to get a refund in the event of an unwanted renewal.

Now it was the turn of PlayStation and Nintendo, who also committed to making changes to their terms on automatic renewals for services like PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online.

What change will PS Plus and Switch Online undergo?

You should not worry if you are a user of any of these services, as the change will not affect their content or the way they work. In the case of PlayStation Plus, Sony will now contact all customers who have contracted the service but have not used it for some time. You will need to explain to them how to cancel it and in the event that customers do not do so, Sony will stop accepting payments.

Nintendo chose a different option: It will now sell Switch Online without the auto-renew option turned on by default. Thus, it will be the users who must activate it manually.

Michael Grenfell, executive director of surveillance for the CMA, stated that they achieved their goal with the investigation as the changes are in favor of all players. In this way they also guarantee that PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo comply with the consumer protection law.

“As a result of our investigations, a number of changes have been made in this industry to protect customers and help address concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions. Therefore, today’s announcement concludes our investigations in the industry of online video games”, stated the manager.

You can learn more about PlayStation Plus at this link. On the other hand, here you will find other news about Nintendo Switch Online.

