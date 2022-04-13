Planetary parade in April, so you can see it

With five conjunctions it will be possible for this “planetary parade” to be enjoyed by lovers of astronomy. | Photo: Getty Images.

The last days of April bring with them an unparalleled event and that is five of the nine planets of the Solar System will be aligned in the sky offering a “planet parade” that can be seen from Earth.

When and how to see the planetarium parade in April 2022?

It will be during the last days of aprilwhat a series of conjunctions and approximations in which they will participate Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus and Neptune take place in the direction of the constellations of Capricorn and Piscesaccording to reports from the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE).

This one also called “planetary parade” will take place from April 24 to 30, 2022, and it will be visible to the naked eye at dawn, before sunrise, in the southeast direction of the celestial sphere.

However, the INAOE suggests, if you want to observe Neptune or the Galilean moons of Jupiter or some of Saturn’s, use binoculars or a small telescope.

Planetary parade, what will be seen in the sky?

The “planetary parade” is part of the astronomical events that the month of April has prepared for all lovers of the night sky.

The first conjunction to take place will be between the moon and saturnwhere the natural satellite will be 4° 30′ south of Saturn, in the direction of the Capricorn constellation.

It will have a visible configuration at sunrise, along with Jupiter and Mars, to the southeast of the Celestial Sphere.

Moon and Saturn conjunction. | Photo: INAOE.

Subsequently, on April 25 the conjunction between the Moon and Mars will put the satellite at 3° 54′ south of Mars, in the direction of Aquarius constellation.

So that on April 26, the conjunction between the Moon and Venus settles in the firmament in the direction of the constellation of Aquarius.

While on April 27, the conjunction of Venus and Neptune will place Venus at 0° 00′ south of Neptunein the direction of the constellation of Aquarius.

Finally, on April 30, the same day as the New Moon, Venus and Jupiter will join in conjunction, where Venus will be in a visible configuration at 0° 14′ south of Jupiter, in the direction of the constellation of Pisces, together with Mars and Saturn, towards the southeast of the Celestial Sphere.