Panama reports 136 new infections and one death from Covid in one day. Follow the map in real time

The Ministry of Health (minsa) from Panama reported this Monday of 136 new cases of Covid-19 and a single death from the disease, to reach 767 thousand 67 infections confirmed and 8 thousand 177 deaths in two years of pandemic.

There are eight patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 77 in the general ward, while 1,988 remain isolated at home and 13 in hotels.

The patients who have recovered add up to 756,804 since March 9, 2020, when the first case of contagion occurred in Panamawhere the covid it has a fatality rate of 1.1%, which remains one of the lowest in the Latin American region.

In its daily report on the pandemic, the Ministry of Health details that in the last 24 hours, 3,406 tests were applied to detect cases of Covid, which showed a positivity of 4%. Panama It has 5 million 740 thousand 508 tests applied to date.

Regarding the vaccination process, the report of the Expanded Vaccination Program (PAI) of the minsa indicates that since January 20, 2021 in Panama, 7 million 989 thousand 135 doses of vaccines have been administered against Covid-19.

Immunization coverage of the target population, from 5 years of age, is 87% with one dose; 76.7% second dose; and 47% with booster doses, authorized for those over 16 years of age.

In the population aged 5 to 11 years, coverage is 50.9% with a first dose, and 41.4% with the second dose, according to the minsa.

The health entity highlighted that the trend of recent weeks of a decrease in new cases, positivity rate of the disease, hospitalizations, deaths and effective reproduction number of cases (Rt) continues.

Despite this improvement in the pandemic figures, the authorities urge “not to lower our guard” and continue to apply biosecurity measures, such as the use of face masks in closed places, sanitizing gel, hand washing and physical distancing.

They also recommend that in case of presenting symptoms related to the virus, seek medical attention and undergo a blood test. Covid.

In Mexicoaccording to the latest data from the Health Secretary, the country accumulates 5 million 723 thousand 214 cases and 232 thousand 727 deaths by Covid-19.

With information from EFE

Map of the coronavirus in real time

University Johns Hopkins of Baltimore, United States, developed a map that allows to monitor the cases of coronavirus worldwide in real time.

In order to provide a better understanding of the epidemic situation, the site shows the regions in which it spread and the number of confirmed cases. It also notes how many deaths the coronavirus has caused, and how many have managed to recover from it. Covid-19.

The tool collects data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the Chinese website DXY, among other sources.

The map is not just a resource for the public; On the contrary, the professor at the University Johns HopkinsLauren Gardner assured that this tool could be used in the future to study this virus.