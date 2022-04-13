On vacation with Gigi Hadid in the H&M hotel

Imagine having just landed in a sunny exotic destination, where everyone is sporting trendy and colorful outfits and the sea is an intense blue. Reach the hotel, cross the hall and go to the reception where the beautiful director of unmistakable beauty arrives to welcome you. Gigi Hadid. A real daydream what it gives H&M with his new mini film, which tells of an indispensable escape from reality towards a world where fashion is the protagonist.

In the H&M hotel, where anything is possible

The Hôtel Hennes is an imaginary fashion destination, inspired by the legendary art hotels: places where artists, intellectuals and iconic characters gathered, collaborated and shared residences. H&M he chose Gigi Hadid to play the owner who welcomes the new guest, who has the model’s face Jill Kortleve. In the cast, as bellboys, vacationers, lifeguards and so on, also the models Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Kiddy Akita And Precious Lee. “We are thrilled to invite our customers into the world of the Hôtel Hennes: an imaginary and magical place,” he said Ann-Sofie JohanssonCreative Advisor of the brand.

Gigi Hadid wild and beautiful

“The video is a tribute to those magical hotels that have been the place for so much creativity in the past. I had so much fun on the set and I think that shows in the film; the message is welcoming, cheerful and evasive ”, he commented Gigi Hadid. In the video of H&M she is beautiful in a gypsy version, all in red and with a scarf on her head, she charms guests and spectators. Then she shows off a blue chemiser on the beach, a formal hotel manager suit and finally she goes wild in the dances wearing a long leopard-print dress. Always sunny and full of positive energy.

Fashion without rules

The spirit of escapism is in the air, e Gigi Hadid and company express it perfectly. Radiant and radiant they show off the garments of the new collection by H&M including beach towels, sunglasses, tote bags, bikinis, shorts and T-shirts made with retro-inspired colors and prints. They walk carefree in a fairytale place where dreams come true and fashion is accessible and has no rules.

Related Posts



