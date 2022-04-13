Nintendo and Sony agree to update their subscription guidelines following CMA investigation

This very morning a new and interesting announcement has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about measures in relation to the subscriptions offered by the company.

Specifically, it has been confirmed that both Nintendo and Sony have agreed to update “the guidelines related to their respective online subscription services.” This has been confirmed following investigation into automatic renewal practices by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

In this way, Nintendo confirms that it is going to modify its service of nintendo switch onlinesince this will no longer sell with auto-renew set as default. If someone wants to activate it, they will have to do it manually after registering for the service.

This is the message issued from the Authority:

“As a result of our investigations, a number of changes have been made to this industry to protect customers and help address concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions,” shares Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement for the CMA. “Today’s announcement therefore concludes our investigations into the online gaming industry. Companies in other industries that offer auto-renewing subscriptions should review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law.”

