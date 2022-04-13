Nicole Kidman opens up about the stress and anxiety she felt on The Undoing and Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing – Photo: HBO

One of the series that most attracted the public’s attention in recent months was The Undoingthe production of HBO starring Nicole Kidman Y Hugh grant.

Created by David E Kelley -the same behind Big Little Lies which also had Kidman among its protagonists-, the story revolves around Grace Fraser, a successful therapist who leads an apparently perfect life with her husband Jonathan -a renowned childhood oncologist- and their son Henry, who attends one of top colleges in New York.

However, Grace’s life takes an unexpected turn when her husband disappears at the same time that the mother of a boy from her son’s school is brutally murdered, becoming the main suspect in the crime.

Recently, in conversations with the podcast wtf from Marc Brownthe actress revealed that she did not have a good time during the filming of the series due to the stress and discomfort generated by playing characters such as Grace or Celeste (the one with Big Little Lies), which ended up affecting her physically and mentally:

“The same thing happened to me with The Undoing… Suddenly I found myself in a context that did not belong to me but affected me. I felt discomfort and an overwhelm with myself that made me feel bad. […] I was stressed and distressed with my personality, even though it was actually my character’s.”

Kidman hinted that many times she could not separate fact from fiction and that generated a restlessness that led to a small depression: “I was depressed for a week, because your immune system does not know the difference between acting and the truth when it you do”.

The six episodes that make up the only season of The Undoing are available on HBO. Watch the trailer below: