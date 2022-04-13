Nicolas Cage stars in an action comedy

▲ Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, during the premiere of the film about the life and career of the actor.Photo Afp

Reuters

Newspaper La Jornada

Tuesday, April 12, 2022, p. 8

London. Nicolas Cage Says When He Was Asked To Play A Version Of Himself In The New Comedy Action Movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent His immediate response was a resounding no.

The film is dedicated to the actor and his career, which spans more than four decades. Cage plays Nick Cage, an aging actor struggling to land new roles. Desperate, he accepts an offer to appear at a wealthy fan’s birthday party in Europe in exchange for a million dollars.

Unbeknownst to him, the admirer is a criminal and Cage is recruited by two CIA agents to catch him. The task becomes complicated when the actor and his target are united by his love of cinema, and Cage’s daughter and ex-wife find themselves in the eye of the hurricane.

Against all odds, co-writers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten hoped that Cage would accept the role. “I said ‘no, no, no.’ Nothing in my body, no muscle told me to play myself in a movie. It was terrifying. It was a tightrope act,” Cage told Reuters, adding that a letter from Gormican, who also directed the film, changed his mind.