Nicolas Cage once spoke about feeling like an outsider in Hollywood

Actor Nicolas Cage is no stranger to taking risks in his film career. While these risks once helped catapult Cage to megastardom, they also caused critics to question his later career choices. Eventually, this constant criticism led to Cage feeling isolated in Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage once explained why he wasn’t sure he wanted to go back to Hollywood

Nicholas Cage | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Although Cage hasn’t stopped making movies, the kind of movies he’s starred in these days aren’t the blockbusters he once headlined. But Cage shared that it was a transition in his career that he deliberately made.

“I feel like I’ve gone into my own wilderness and left the small town that is Hollywood,” Cage said in an interview with Variety.

It is a small town though. National Treasure Star wasn’t sure if he would ever be willing to go back.

“But as for me, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I don’t know if I’d like to go and do another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear there,” she shared.

Cage later explained the differences between making independent films and the blockbusters he starred in during the height of his career.

“When I was doing back-to-back Jerry Bruckheimer movies, it was just a high-pressure game. There were a lot of funny moments, but at the same time, there was also ‘We wrote this line. It has to be said this way,’” Cage recalled. “They put a camera on you and photographed you, and they told you: ‘Now say the line of skate training wheels.’ He would say, ‘I’ll do that, but I’d also like to try it this way.’ In independent movies, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room.”

Nicolas Cage felt like an outsider in Hollywood

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/j_WDLsLnOSM?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

When it comes to the movies he’s made over the years, Cage has no regrets despite some of the criticism he’s received. In fact, Cage defended his career options.

“I am proud of the opportunities I have taken. Not all of them have worked, but I had a concept and I pushed for it,” he said. The times (via Contact Music). “It probably upset a lot of critics and a lot of people who didn’t keep up, but I’m glad I did. Tolstoy said something to the effect that it doesn’t matter whether the response you get is love or hate, because you have created an effect. What is not worth it is when it stays there and people forget. But whether people love it or hate it, at least you’ve done something. That gives me some comfort.”

Cage also believed that his films were sometimes targeted by critics because they didn’t see the big picture.

“Sometimes I feel like an outsider,” he said. “When you are endowed with an original way of thinking, or a very active imagination, you can quickly become ostracized. You can feel isolated and misunderstood.”

Nicolas Cage felt that there were many misconceptions about him.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/tPXHSuJWOqk?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In an interview with The Guardian, the vampire kiss The actor took the time to address some common theories about him that he wanted to debunk. If only because he wanted to set the record straight about what kind of person he is.

“There is a misperception, if you will, in the critical response or even in Hollywood, that I can only do exaggerated characters. Or what you would call over-the-top performances,” Cage said. “Well, this is completely false.”

He also felt that other common misconceptions about him included making movies solely for the paycheck and being obsessed with comics.

“The other big mistake, which in my opinion needs to be cleared up, is video on demand,” he added.

The actor did not feel that a movie that goes direct to video or sues would qualify it as a flop. This was something he felt critics did frequently.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Calls His Young Self ‘A Hateful, Irreverent, Arrogant Nut’