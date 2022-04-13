National Lottery Results: WINNER of the Major Draw 3842 today, Tuesday, April 12, 2022

This Tuesday April 12, 2022the National lottery carried out the editing Big Draw 3842whose piece of luck is dedicated to the Magical Towns of the state of Quintana Roo, including Isla Mujeres, Tulum and Bacalar or Laguna de los Siete Colores, located very close to Chetumal, the state capital.

Bakhalal lagoon is shallow and you can swim all day. Around this body of water there are private houses like inns that allow you to swim in the lagoon and spend a magical night in one of the most beautiful destinations in Mexico.

As additional information, Bacalar was founded by the Mayans in the year 415 of our era with the name of Sian Ka’an Bakhalal, gateway to the underwater caverns of Cenote Azul and interesting Mayan archaeological sites covered by the jungle.

If you decided to try your luck by participating with the purchase of a piece of the lotenalin Binary Herald we share the list of results of the Major Draw 3842.

Results of the Major Draw 3842 of the National Lottery

It should be mentioned that the results of Big Draw 3842 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National Lottery. Here we share the complete list with the winning numbers:

Number of the Grand Prize, of 21 million pesos: 17068

Number of the second prize, of 2.55 million pesos: 05486

Number of the third prize, of 900,000 pesos: 02197

Complete list of winning numbers of the Major Draw 3842 of April 12, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Big Draw 3842click on THIS LINK to check if your piece of luck was awarded.

The Big Draw 3842 was held in the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National lotterythis April 12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

