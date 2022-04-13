National lottery. Major Draw 3842 of April 12: What number came out today?

MERIDA.- The National Lottery of Mexico will do the ”Major Giveaway” 3842 this Tuesday, April 12, where hundreds of participants eagerly await to find out if they were one of the lucky ones who won the different prizes. The biggest prize of the National Lottery today was the 17068.

The Major Draw 3842 was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, today, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

It is important to emphasize that due to the days of Holy Week, the Friday the 15th and Sunday the 17th there will be no draws for the National Lottery. So the next draw will be on Tuesday, April 19.

Results and prizes of today’s Big Draw

17068 | 21 million pesos – Grand Prize

05486 | 2 million 550 thousand pesos

02197 | 900 thousand pesos

50011 | 240 thousand pesos

46265 | 240 thousand pesos

06395 | 240 thousand pesos

51346 | 240 thousand pesos

35865 | 120 thousand pesos

46226 | 120 thousand pesos

46184 | 120 thousand pesos

11515 | 120 thousand pesos

28505 | 120 thousand pesos

How much is today’s jackpot in the National Lottery?

The Major Draw 3842 of the National Lottery has a bag of a total of 66 million pesoswhose Grand Prize is 21 million pesos, divided into three series; each one has a main prize of 7 million pesos.

In addition, the biggest draw offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds, which are divided as follows:

466 are direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists

18294 refunds, and will be marked at the bottom right of the Prize Lists

How much can I win in the 3842 Raffle?

In case your little piece is the winner, this is what you could win:

With a National Lottery ticket: 350 thousand pesos

With a series of bills: 7 million pesos

With three series of Lottery tickets: 21 million pesos

What to do if you win the National Lottery?

The winner has a period of 60 days to claim your prize. Also, it is important to know that the winner will not receive the full amount of money because the tax authorities will deduct a part of the amount by law.

When are there National Lottery draws?

National Lottery draws are held on different days of the week.

The Big Draw is on Tuesdays The Superior Draw is on Fridays The Zodiac Draw is on Sundays

Here you can consult the calendar of the National Lottery.

How do I know if I won a National Lottery prize?

If you suspect that you have won an award from the National lottery and that you hit him “Fat“, there are two ways to check the winners.

Here is the list of National Lottery prizes https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/servicio/listaPremio

Here you can check your pieces of the National Lottery: https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/servicio/buscaPremio

Where can I see the National Lottery draw?

If what you want is to see the draw live to know at first all the National Lottery results, You can follow the transmissions that are made on the YouTube channel, you can also follow them through their social networks Facebook or Twitter.