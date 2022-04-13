National lottery. Major Draw 3842 of April 12: What number came out today?

MERIDA.- The National Lottery of Mexico will do the ”Major Giveaway” 3842 this Tuesday, April 12, where hundreds of participants eagerly await to find out if they were one of the lucky ones who won the different prizes. The biggest prize of the National Lottery today was the 17068.

