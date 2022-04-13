NASA detects a huge comet of record size heading towards Earth

NASA has detected a large comet of record size heading towards Earth.

Its icy core is larger than any ever seen: It’s about 80 miles (129 kilometers) across and 50 times larger than the heart of most known comets. It is also believed to have a mass of around 500 billion tons, a hundred thousand times more massive than the typical comet closest to the Sun.

The object, known as C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), is heading in this direction, fast. It travels at 22,000 miles (35,500 kilometers) per hour, moving from the edge of the solar system toward the center.

However, we should be completely safe. The comet won’t come closer than a billion miles (1.6 billion km) from the Sun, farther even than the planet Saturn, and that won’t happen until 2031.

The object has been known about since November 2010, at which time it was 3 billion miles (4.8 billion km) from the Sun, or the distance of Neptune. Since then, researchers have been trying to understand more about it, using telescopes both in space and on Earth.

As part of that investigation, scientists used NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope to estimate the comet’s size, revealing its enormous size.

Researchers had thought the comet must be at least reasonably large, given how active it is even at such a great distance from the Sun. But the new data comes from five photos taken earlier this year by Hubble.

However, measuring the size is not as simple as taking those images. Scientists must make out the solid core amidst the vast coma of dust that envelops it, and it’s too far away for images to be sharp enough to tell the difference.

Instead, scientists looked at the bright point of light marking the nucleus at the comet’s heart. They then made a computer model of the coma that would surround it and adjusted it according to the images.

(Pot)

Taken together, these images allowed us to understand the size. The researchers were able to subtract the brightness of the coma and leave only the solid core.

The data also reveals more about the comet, when combined with other radio observations taken from the ALMA telescope in Chile. The sizes were the same, but the data suggests the comet’s surface is darker than previously thought, with one researcher describing the object as “larger and blacker than coal.”

The comet is billions of years old and as such represents a relic from the early days of our solar system. It came from the Oort Cloud at the edge of our planetary neighborhood, and has been falling toward our Sun for at least a million years.

Oort Cloud comets are thought to have started life much closer to our star. But in their early days, they were flung to the fringes of the solar system during the solar system’s most chaotic early days, when the massive outer planets were still adjusting to their orbits.

The new record-breaking object could help us better characterize the Oort Cloud, which is up to 5,000 times farther from our Sun than we are and is so difficult to observe directly that it remains theoretical. By studying Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, researchers can better understand how objects in that distant cloud get bigger, for example, and how big it might be.

The findings are presented in a new paper, “Hubble Space Telescope Detection of Comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) Nucleus,” published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.