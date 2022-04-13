Motorola Moto G52 official – features and official price

Share

The new generation of Motorola’s Moto G series is here. This is everything you need to know about the new Motorola Moto G52.

Motorola has finally presented one of the most anticipated phones by fans of the company. The Moto G52 is officialand arrives to position itself as an interesting alternative to mid-range smartphones Xiaomi and Realme.

After several weeks of leaks, the Moto G52 it’s here, and we finally know all the details of Motorola’s latest proposal for the intermediate segment.

Motorola Moto G52, all the information

Motorola Moto G52 Characteristic Dimensions 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99mm

169 grams Screen 6.6-inch AMOLED

90 hertz refresh rate

402ppi

20:9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Adreno 610 GPU RAM 4/6GB Operating system android 12 Storage 128 GB expandable by microSD up to 1 TB cameras rear:

-50MP (f/1.8, 0.64µm) | AF

-8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | Ultrawide / Depth

-2MP (f/2.4, 1.75µm) | MacroFrontal: 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

30W fast charge Others Dual stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone port

double microphone

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Hybrid dual-SIM

side fingerprint reader

The new Moto G52 retains a similar design to that of previous models in the saga, with a rear part built in plastic where the camera module and the Motorola logo are the main protagonists.

In this case, we find three cameras on the back of the phone, with a sensor 50 megapixel mainbacked by a secondary 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel “macro” camera.

Its front is occupied by a 6.6 inch screen based on AMOLED technology, with Full HD+ resolution and a 90-hertz refresh rate. The panel is perforated to house the camera for selfies 16 megapixel.

It is headed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, associated with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. This is an important advance in terms of power compared to the previous Moto G51, since it equipped the Snapdragon 480, although along the way 5G connectivity is lost.

All of this is backed by a 5000mAh capacity battery supports 30W fast charging. In addition, android 12 It is the version of the system that runs inside it, with hardly any changes compared to what we would find in a Google Pixel series device.

Price of the Moto G52 and when can it be purchased

The Moto G52 will be available in various regions of Europe yet price of 249.99 euros. It can be purchased in two colors: blue and white.

