MoonPay: from Justin Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow all crazy about the $ 3.4 billion crypto startup

MILAN (Finanza.com)

What do they have in common Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher? I am among the 60 new investors in the MoonPay fintech startup. Founded in 2018, the startup allows you to purchase cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods such as credit cards, bank transfers or mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

In November, MoonPay announced its first funding round led by Tiger Global and Coatue, which values ​​the company at $ 3.4 billion. Other notable investors include the Chainsmokers, Drake, Eva Longoria, Jason Derulo, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, Questlove, and Shawn Mendes. The new investors are contributing a collective $ 87 million to a previously announced $ 555 million funding round led by Tiger Global and Coatue, valuing MoonPay at $ 3.4 billion. MoonPay also sells its technology to other firms, including the crypto website Bitcoin.com and the OpenSea Non-Fungible Token Market (NFT).

What prompted the stars to invest in MoonPay

And the NFT sector has been the bait for MoonPay’s most famous investors. Many of the celebrities on the investor list of MoonPayincluding Bieber and Hilton, have been diving into NFTs over the past year, with high-profile purchases of digital images worth millions of dollars.

CEO Ivan Soto-Wright pointed out that NFTs are more than just JPEGs and provide a way for artists and creators to manage royalties. “MoonPay sees a completely different format for the entertainment industry,” said Soto-Wright. “My thinking is,” Let’s build a diverse portfolio of amazing people representing different industries and talk about the use cases for their intellectual property. “

MoonPay describes itself as a kind of PayPal for the crypto economy, allowing transactions between individuals and crypto businesses, such as non-fungible token providers, or NFTs.