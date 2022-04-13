Millie Bobby Brown talks about how she is sexualized now that she is 18

Since he turned 18 in February, stranger things the star Millie Bobby Brown You’ve noticed a change in the way you’re treated on social media, and it’s not good.

“I’m dealing with the same things that any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” she said. Enola Holmes in a podcast interview, ‘Being liked and trying to fit in, all of that is a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing it. The only difference is that obviously I’m doing it in public.’

And now that he’s of age, he said, he’s “definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to my coming of age.”

‘I think it’s a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. So I’ve been dealing with it, but I’ve also been dealing with it forever.’

millie bobby brown talks about how she has been sexualized.Instagram @milliebobbybrown

Brown had already spoken about the sexualization to which she was subjected at an early age, when she turned 16, and wrote in Instagram: ‘I feel that change needs to happen not only for this generation, but also for the next. Our world needs kindness and support for children to grow and succeed. The last few years have not been easy, I admit. There are times when I am frustrated by inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that have ultimately caused me pain and insecurity. But I will never feel defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the word to bring about change.’

Unfortunately, Millie Bobby Brown It is by no means the first young star to face this phenomenon. Some British tabloids published a countdown to Emma Watson’s 18th birthday in 2008, and once it was legal, they took horrible photos of her up her skirt. Natalie Portman received inappropriate fan mail when she was just 13 years old.

Can we please try to be nice to the young ladies in the spotlight from now on? Thank you.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Mariana Rocha.