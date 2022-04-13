Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about sexualization

Meet Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend.

The most surprising curiosities about Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about how she has felt after receiving comments and headlines about her body and sexualization from the audience and the media since she turned 18. It has been on the Guilty Feminist podcast, where she has opened up detailing her situation: “I have been dealing with this (even) more in the last two weeks, after turning 18 years old. I see a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to my maturity. And it’s disgusting.” Millie continued: “My fans found a forum where there was a countdown to my 18th birthday. And the sad thing is that what happens to me is just an example of what is happening in the world and how it is sexualized. to young women, whether in the entertainment industry or in civilian life.

Thus, the protagonist of Enola Holmes, has given visibility to the issue by providing more details, but the truth is that it is not the first time that she has spoken about it. When she was even younger, when she turned 16, she reflected on her Instagram profile: “There are times when I feel frustrated by inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that ultimately make me they have brought pain and insecurity,” he said then.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And with these interventions, the actress, whom we have seen grow up since she was 12 years old in the successful series ‘Stranger Things’, joins other artists to vindicate her case, as Miley Cyrus, Emma Watson or, more recently, did in the past. Billie Eilish, who have expressed themselves about the objectification that still exists towards women, with more visibility, if they are in the public eye.

We hope that this scenario will be eradicated soon, thanks to the feminist struggle and the re-education of society… And thank you, Millie, for using your loudspeaker!

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io