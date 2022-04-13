Millie Bobby Brown Accepts She’s Been Sexualized By The Media For Years – CINEMABLEND

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress finds it disgusting how she has been sexualized since she came of age.

6 years ago we met Millie Bobby Brown thanks to her excellent work on stranger things when he was only 12 years old. As time has passed, and as happens to many actresses who start from an early age, little by little the media has focused their attention on her appearance much more than her talent: does she look old? Do you see ma’am? Is she desirable?, well the also actress of Enola Holmes she is very aware of everything that is said, so she has spoken bluntly about the sexualization she has been subjected to since she came of age.

New Kristen Stewart Movie Will Cause ‘Real Panic Attacks’

In full media tour regarding the fourth season of stranger thingsMillie spoke to the british podcast The Guilty Feministswork the way she has been sexualized, especially since she turned 18 last February:

“I see a difference in the way people behave and a difference in the way the press and social media react since I came of age. My fans found a forum where there was a countdown to my 18th birthday. And the sad thing is that what happens to me is just an example of what is happening in the world and how young women are sexualized, whether in the entertainment industry or in civil life.”

This is not the first time that the actress of Godzilla He talks about the anxiety that this type of treatment regarding his physique causes him. When he turned 16, he used his Instagram profile to reproach the media and society for this attitude, iThere was even a time when she walked away from social networks after confessing that she was fed up with the situation.

Other actresses who have spoken about it or who went through a similar process were Natalie Portman, who confessed that she was terrified of the letters that came to her from men wishing she had come of age after seeing her on The Professionalor Mara Wilson, actress of Matilda.