Mexico thrashes Puerto Rico and qualifies for the final phase of Concacaf W

The Mexico Women’s National Team beat this Tuesday by 6-0 to Puerto Rico and qualified for the final phase of the Championship of the Concacaf W where you will look for a ticket to the Australian World Cup Y New Zealand 2023.

Mexico finished as leader of the group A with 12 points for nine of Puerto Rico.

The Mexican team won the victory with a double of Lizbeth Ovalle and so many of Katty Martinez, Myra Delgadillo, Diana Ordonez Y Maria Sanchez.

The local team took the initiative from the start and had their first arrival in the third minute with a shot by Katty Martínez that barely went over the goalkeeper’s goal. Christina Roque.

The resistance of the visiting defense withstood the pressure for 13 minutes. Mexico he went to the front in a play that culminated inside the area Lizbeth Ovallewho found himself unmarked and finished off strongly to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later, the local team returned to the attack with a shot from medium distance that the goalkeeper deflected and Katty Martinez He took the opportunity to push the ball into the net, increasing the score to 2-0.

The scoring festival was extended in the 19th minute, Katty took off two rivals and served at the entrance of Myra Delgadillo, who shot Roque at the start to make it 3-0.

Coach Monica Vergara’s team slowed down towards the end of the first half, but after half-time adjustments, Mexico returned to the field with the aggressiveness it had shown.

The reward came in the 51st minute; Ovalle scored the 4-0, his second goal of the duel, with a cross shot from the left edge of the area that hit the post and went into the goal.

Four minutes later the 5-0 fell thanks to a filtered pass from Stephany Mayor to the run of Diana Ordoñez, who had just entered the field. In minute 90, María Sánchez scored the 6-0 from a free kick.

