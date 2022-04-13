Men and women, Ramona Amodeo mother for the third time: Giuseppe was born

Ramona Amodeo It is again mom. Flake light blue for the ex suitor of Men and women who gave birth to their third child, Joseph, born of the relationship with her husband Luca Cicia. To announce it is herself with a post on Instagram where he shows a photo right at moment of the delivery: «On Tuesday 12 April 2022 at 19:31, ours was unexpectedly born little Giuseppe Cicia. A potato 3.760 kg and 53.5 cm. The day of San Giuseppe Moscati. Will it be a coincidence ?! Or the destiny… Welcome our love ».

The child was born in Naples, specifically at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Naples, which Amodeo thanked in the post. In recent years the first ones had already been born two little girls, Annachiara of five years and Olimpia, of two. Ramona Amodeo, 32, had already made it clear in the past that hers wish was to have three children and that the one that just came to fruition would be the last pregnancy for her.

During the pregnancy, Ramona had said he contracted Covid in December 2021, around the sixth month, as he wrote on social media: “Unfortunately yesterday morning I found out to be positive at Covid, from a swab quick. I was not well, with cough and pain to the lungs and for the sake of scruple I wanted to do as other times ».





