Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

ads

More about: megan fox Model Izabella Metz rocks Megan Fox’s Mugler dress, flirts with Tyga Machine Gun Kelly fans theorize heartbeat in ‘Twin Flame’ song Megan Fox’s latest look is inspired by the ‘grandma couch’ Sharna Burgess: I don’t compare myself to Brian Austin Green’s ex Megan Fox

His “Night Teeth” came out.

Megan Fox seemed in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s PDA attempt as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday.

In images shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and hugs her. In response, Fox steps aside and looks at him.

Even more awkward of the entire interaction is the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughing at his soon-to-be girlfriend’s snub.

Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do with Kelly at the event.

“Megan looks upset! Hmmmmm,” noted one commenter.

“She wanted nothing to do with him lol😂😂😂,” wrote another.

Megan Fox dodged Machine Gun Kelly’s PDA attempts at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards. Getty Images for for Daily Front

“Megan is not here for her shenanigans 🤨,” commented a third.

A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The actress seemed irritated when her fiancé hugged her.FilmMagic

Perhaps it was just a brief moment of annoyance on Fox’s part because a clip posted by a fan account shows the “Jennifer’s Body” star accepting a kiss on the musician’s hand.

The couple was on hand to celebrate Fox’s stylist Maeve Reilly, who was honored with the Style Curator Award.

“Megan is not here for her shenanigans,” one commenter wrote. Getty Images for Daily Front

Despite the award, Reilly’s looks for Fox haven’t always been a win. In March, the actress was mocked for stepping out in an outfit that looked like a “grandma’s couch.”

“Everyone’s grandma had that couch,” Fox captioned her Instagram snap of the outfit, letting fans take in her inspiration, or preempting the inevitable memes.

ads