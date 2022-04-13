Meet Rihanna’s double, Priscila Beatrice, who surprised the Internet with her incredible resemblance | entertainment pop culture
Priscila Beatrice is a 30-year-old woman, originally from Brazil and a fashion designer, who went viral for being practically identical to the singer, as she shows in her videos and photos on social networks.
The TikTok that launched Rihanna’s double to fame
It all started in 2020, when the influencer shared a video on TikTok in which she appears wearing an outfit like the one Rihanna wore at the 2019 British Fashion Awards: white dress, African braids and makeup just like the singer’s.
But his fame does not end there. She recently caused a stir by appearing at the Cumbica airport in Brazil, disguised as a pregnant Rihanna, with a fake belly and a bodyguard.
Priscila made a fan, thinking she was the real ‘Diamonds’ performer, kiss her on her fake baby bump. The moment was so exciting that the influencer shared it on her Instagram account.
Rihanna was surprised with her double
After one of her videos racked up millions of views, her followers made sure Riri found out about her ‘lost twin’.
Thanks to the Instagram account The Shade Room, the artist from Barbados met her double. Her impression was so great that she even commented to him: “Where is the album, sister? #R9″
Priscila was fascinated and thanked her followers on the social network, because without them she would not have achieved her dream of drawing Rihanna’s attention and being known for her “icon model”.
“I still can’t believe it! Rihanna saw my video and commented! Do you know what I’m feeling right now? I can’t stop crying with excitement! With happiness! It’s a dream! God is so wonderful!” Instagram.
Since the 34-year-old artist announced on January 31 that she is pregnant with her first child, along with rapper A$ap Rocky, she has not stopped appearing with incredible ‘looks’ wearing her ‘baby bump’.
The founder of ‘Fenty Beauty’ carried the first months of her pregnancy with total discretion, but now she shows off her baby bump wherever she goes.