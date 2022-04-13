medicine for the soul; by Monica Vazquez

One of the strategic values ​​of streaming platforms it is their ability to become windows and ports for content from different languages ​​and cultures. Netflix is especially given to export and import international products, making them available to a multiplicity of audiences who otherwise would never have known how to find them. From series produced by its different branches scattered around the planet to licensing third-party productions, Netflix seems especially interested in investing in expanding its its multicultural catalog.

One of the new additions to the Netflix audiovisual menu is the Japanese series ‘Old Enough’, an adorable reality show in which young children embark on the adventure of running their first errand without the help of their parents. Produced by Nippon TV, ‘Old Enough’ is one of the country’s most successful television series, airing for over 30 years, and has quickly become the subject of all kinds of buzz since its global launch on Netflix.

From acid criticism to cloying flattery, Nobody is left indifferent to this Japanese audiovisual phenomenon that has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the international imagination. Perhaps it is due to the saturation of narrative content or the trend towards 40-minute formats that proliferate on all platforms, ‘Old Enough’ has managed to hook the Netflix public with short chapters that are around 20 minutes telling us the adventures of young children who face the world alone for the first time, yes: surrounded by cameras and a security team that accompanies them without their knowledge.