Maverick revealed he shot as much footage as the Lord of the Rings trilogy combined

It wasn’t just about getting outside footage of the plane: there was also all the footage in the cockpit, which involved the cast getting down to business with the camera crew. “We had to teach the actors about lighting, cinematography, editing,” said the star and producer of the film. Tom Cruise. “I had to teach them how to turn the cameras on and off, and about camera angles and lenses. We didn’t have unlimited time on these jets. If they went up for 20 or 30 minutes, I had to make sure we got what we needed.”

For the actors, it was incredible work: emotional, technical and practical. “You had to be incredibly efficient,” he revealed. Miles Teller, who plays new recruit Rooster, son of fallen Top Gun hero Goose. “Most of the time, you had to create an imaginary line of sight to where another plane would be, and when you say a line, your face better tell the story. The sun must be at the right angle.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” stars Cruise and Teller, along with Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 26.