Matt Damon knew that ‘The Great Wall’ was going to be a disaster since filming

Back in 2016, ‘The Great Wall’, the action movie directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Matt Damon, arrived in theaters in a casting choice that has already raised blisters since it was announced. Not that much could be done for the movie either..

The professional critics did not receive it with applause and at the box office it saved the furniture thanks to Russia and, surprisingly, China. In the United States, it was a resounding flop, drawing only negative headlines. Even Matt Damon’s daughter won’t let him forget her and when he remembers her he calls her ‘The Wall’ because “there’s nothing ‘grand’ about it”.

Now the actor has admitted that he knew a catastrophe was coming before they even finished filming. He has commented on it on WTF Podcast in which he went so far as to say: “This is how disasters happen”. To begin with, his experience was not exactly pleasant: “I’ve come to consider the definition of a professional actor; you’re a turkey and you’re like, ‘OK, I’ve got four more months to go. It dawns on the siege of Hamburger Hill. I’m going to die here, but I’m doing it.’ You can’t feel more like shit creatively speaking, I think. I hope I never have that feeling again“.

He doesn’t see it as cultural appropriation

But also he felt that the film was not going to work when he saw that those who had put up the money from Hollywood were beginning to impose their vision on Zhang Yimou over that of the filmmaker: “It wasn’t coherent. It didn’t work as a movie”. And he believes that the problem was not the controversy that he was white: “I saw the movie with the same plot as ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘Dances with Wolves,’ or ‘Avatar.’ change forever”. Despite good intentions, he was unable to avoid the “cultural appropriation” debate, and they did not come off very well.