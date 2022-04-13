Marvel to replace Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America in new series

Marvel Studios had a complicated 2020 due to the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But this year is being spectacular for the company and we can see it with the Disney Plus series and the enormous hype for the new era movies. One of the following productions is What If?an animated project that brings back Captain America and Iron Man, characters we saw say goodbye in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Below we present all the details.

Captain America and Iron Man were already very famous in the comics, however, their popularity increased thanks to the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. became world-class stars, with millions of followers behind them and very good payments in their bank accounts. The accumulated love for the characters became so surprising that by the time they said goodbye in end game They broke the hearts of many.

What If? brings back Cap and Iron Man for more adventures in parallel universes. Thanks to the trailer released today, we note that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark return with the appearance that we all know, however, the studio hired different actors to play them. Marvel Studios did not reveal the names of the people in charge of the work, but the advance allows us to note that Evans Y Downy they did not return. Who are those who have taken the burden on their shoulders?

What If? is an anthology series that offers us different scenarios to the events already observed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The basis of the narrative is the multiverse, that concept that allows numerous stories of different dimensions to be encompassed that make fans dream of other realities for the characters they love. It is for the above that in the advance we see Tony Stark being rescued by Killmonger, Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and different Avengers in the invasion of New York; They are completely different visions regarding the canon of the movies and boy are they receiving the approval of the networks.

Marvel Studios today began its new stage on the big screen. This July 8 came to billboard Black Widow – 87%, the first tape of phase 4 with Natasha Romanoff in the lead; the reviews are being very good and they already place it as an excellent start for what is to come. Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame, however, there are some parts of his story that we do not know, such as his past and his family; although the film is a bit late for the superheroine (remember that she was introduced to the MCU from Iron Man 2- 72% in 2010), we can perfectly appreciate the weight of his life now that years have passed.

The power of superhero movies hasn’t waned more than a decade after Marvel Studios’ amazing boost, but only time will tell if the company stays on top of the mountain; it still has plenty of comics to exploit and inconceivable amounts of money to produce. Loki is also in vogue right now – 96%, a Disney Plus series with Tom Hiddleston that becomes a trend every Wednesday without fail; next time we will have the expected finale and we will finally know who is behind the Time Variation Authority, do you already have your suspects?

The next movie from Marvel Studios, after Black Widowit’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, opens in theaters on September 3 and will give us the MCU’s first Asian-American superhero a new face to add to the Avengers.

