Mark Wahlberg talks about the challenge of gaining weight for his new film
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Jude Law invites us to discover the secrets of ‘Dumbledore’ in his new film
02:23
-
Mark Wahlberg explores his most religious side through his role in ‘Father Stu’
03:29
-
A study ratifies how Hollywood turns its back on Latinos in front of and behind the cameras
01:42
-
Eiza González triumphs at the premiere of the film ‘Ambulance’
00:41
-
Jane Campion becomes the third woman to win Best Director
00:55
-
Sebastián Yatra, Eugenio Derbez and more Hispanics at the 2022 Oscars
03:42
-
Latino artists shine at the Oscars
00:36
-
Will Smith blows up the Oscars after slapping the host of the gala for a joke about his wife
00:38
-
Latino talent wins space at the Oscars but has a long way to go
01:51
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Oscars
00:20
-
The Oscars return with three female hosts
01:29
-
These are the Latinos who compete to win in the new edition of the Oscar Awards
01:16
-
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, among the Hispanics who will appear at the Oscar awards ceremony
03:18
-
Luis Fonsi will participate in the Oscars and this is the song he will perform
01:28
-
“We are trying to open the doors”: Adria Arjona talks about the challenge of being a Latina in Hollywood
02:18
-
The ‘Chavo del Ocho’ returns to life by the hand of the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez
02:04
-
They recognize the social work of Rita Moreno at the 2022 PGA Awards
01:58
-
Disney premieres ‘Turning red’, a movie about the arrival of menstruation
02:48
-
‘The Batman’ triumphs in theaters and grosses almost 129 million dollars in the US.
00:28
-
UP NEXT
Jude Law invites us to discover the secrets of ‘Dumbledore’ in his new film
02:23
-
Mark Wahlberg explores his most religious side through his role in ‘Father Stu’
03:29
-
A study ratifies how Hollywood turns its back on Latinos in front of and behind the cameras
01:42
-
Eiza González triumphs at the premiere of the film ‘Ambulance’
00:41
-
Jane Campion becomes the third woman to win Best Director
00:55
-
Sebastián Yatra, Eugenio Derbez and more Hispanics at the 2022 Oscars
03:42
-
Latino artists shine at the Oscars
00:36
-
Will Smith blows up the Oscars after slapping the host of the gala for a joke about his wife
00:38
-
Latino talent wins space at the Oscars but has a long way to go
01:51
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Oscars
00:20
-
The Oscars return with three female hosts
01:29
-
These are the Latinos who compete to win in the new edition of the Oscar Awards
01:16
-
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, among the Hispanics who will appear at the Oscar awards ceremony
03:18
-
Luis Fonsi will participate in the Oscars and this is the song he will perform
01:28
-
“We are trying to open the doors”: Adria Arjona talks about the challenge of being a Latina in Hollywood
02:18
-
The ‘Chavo del Ocho’ returns to life by the hand of the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez
02:04
-
They recognize the social work of Rita Moreno at the 2022 PGA Awards
01:58
-
Disney premieres ‘Turning red’, a movie about the arrival of menstruation
02:48
-
‘The Batman’ triumphs in theaters and grosses almost 129 million dollars in the US.
00:28