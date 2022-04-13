mark wahlberg still has his 'boogie nights' prosthetic

Today. On the news you never wanted. Mark Wahlberg, during his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, started talking to the presenter about his prosthetic penis from boogie nights. It all started when Degeneres asked Wahlberg if the rumors were true or not. Does Mark still have it at home?

First of all, if you haven’t thought about boogie nights Since its release in 1997, the film has starred Wahlberg in the role of Eddie Adams, a guy who doesn’t like studying who becomes a porn star. (Aliases: Dirk Diggler.) boogie nights is considered one of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s best films, as well as the first time we realized that Wahlberg (formerly an underwear model) had some serious acting chops. But the prosthesis, yes. DeGeneres and Wahlberg discussed what is possibly the most memorable cameo of boogie nights.

“Yes, yes. It’s in a locked safe,” Wahlberg said. “It’s not something I can leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and they pull this thing out and say, ‘What the hell is this?! It wouldn’t be a good picture.'”

Mark, don’t! Please, get that dick out of your house, please. Call the CDC, or Animal Rescue, or something, and have them take her away. We’re worried about you, man. And we have a few more questions. If you’re going to keep an object from one of your movies, how about something other than a penis? Take home a soccer ball Invincible, for the love of God. And what about the safe? do you have the penis boogie nights next to your birth certificate and your grandmother’s wedding ring? And why isn’t this the first time he’s joked about this on TV?

While we wait for the answers, a healthier note. Wahlberg spoke about the film itself, and what it means to him, all these years later. “Expectations were so low when I started acting,” he added. “If you do something even remotely interesting, ‘Oh my God, that’s fantastic! Next thing you know, I’m nominated for an Oscar and I haven’t even done anything. But I definitely worked harder than everyone else and I wanted to make sure I could show to the filmmakers that he was capable of doing the best work for them and would do anything for them.

