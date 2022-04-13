Mark Wahlberg shares his radical physical change after gaining 10 kilos

One of the aspects that have most caught the attention of Hollywood viewers is how the main actors and actresses undergo demanding physical preparations to get into the skin of their character. On many of these occasions, they go through losing or gaining significant amounts of body mass, and that is something that has been done American actor Mark Wahlbergwho has boasted of his latest preparation consisting of gaining 10 kilos.

Everything is going out to order

“I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s (a well-known restaurant chain in the United States). I want to eat pancakes,” he admitted a few weeks ago. In his last interview, the actor announced that he was beginning the preparation of his next film. This will be ‘Father Stu‘, a film that tells the story of a boxer who, after undergoing a transformative spiritual experience, becomes a priest.

Wahlberg has already recorded the boxing scenes that the film will have, which he shot with his usual physique, and now he will be able to play the other stage of his protagonist with several extra kilos, although it can be said that his goal has not yet been fulfilled. In six weeks he set out to reach 14 kilossomething that is very close after spending half that time and having gained 10 kilos.

The actor himself shared in the last few hours his particular before and after, acknowledging that only 3 weeks have passed since the diet began. For it is enlisting the help of Lawrence Duran, a personal chef who is making sure that Mark Wahlberg manages to get into his most demanding rolealthough the greatest physical demand will come once the shooting of the film ends and he has to return to his usual line.

Social networks have not been able to avoid commenting on the two images that Mark Wahlberg shared on his social networks. In one you see the actor in top form, showing off abs, and in the other lying on the bed and with these 10 kilos that he has put on weight, with the face of being totally stuffed. Some of his followers have wanted to turn it into a meme and title it as the comparison of “when you are single vs when you get married“.