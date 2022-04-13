Mario Balotelli, with his Francesca is true love: next spouses?

Mario Balotelli next to wedding? The relationship with the 23-year-old Francesca Monti, with which he has been paired for several months, is doing very well. TO reveal the indiscretion is Who Magazine who, in the column “Chicche di Gossip”, said that the Brescia footballer would be involved in the relationship to the point of being ready to ask in marriage fiancéein the wake of what his brother did Enock, ex gieffino of Big Brother Vip 5.

To food the indiscretion, there is also another particular: Francesca wore a valuable ring on the finger worthy of one promise matrimonial. In short, Mario is working hard with the girl and several clues suggest that the love story may have a further evolution.

Currently Balotelli militant in Adana Demirspor, squad who plays in Super Lig, the Turkish league. However, just yes free from commitments sportsmenoften does stage in Italy from family members and friends. And it would be in one of his returns to the Peninsula that he would know Francesca, which is not part of the entertainment world.

Francesca, very reserved, seems to work like waitress at Tucanos’ Beach, on the coast Adriatic. Compared to others flames had in past, Mario seems to have changed course. He is too become much more reserved and, except for some Stories published on his profile Instagramprefers to cultivate love with reserve.





