Madonna and Adrien Brody, protagonists of the kisses that have rocked the show

For emotion, as part of a show or just for fun, there are Famous who have immortalized a kiss.

In it international kiss day We give you a count of those who have left their mark.

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody

In 2003, to everyone’s surprise, Adrien Brody was awarded Best Actor at the Oscars, thanks to his work in the movie “The Pianist”.

He was not the favorite contender for the statuette and therefore his emotion was such that he took Halle Berry, who gave him the award, and kissed her, making the moment one of the most iconic in the history of the delivery.

Madonna with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera

Seeing Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilar together on stage was already a moment in music history.

But without a doubt these 2003 MTV awards, in which Madonna celebrated 20 years of career, went further.

The singer caused great amazement of guests and viewers when, while singing “Hollywood”, the Queen of Pop kissed Britney on the mouth and then did the same with Christina.

The moment marked a before and after in the history of live shows.

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar

In addition to being great friends, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar have given their good kisses.

The actresses starred in the film “Cruel intentions”, and in 2000 they were awarded an MTV Movie & TV Awards… their joy was so great that they decided to recreate the moment of their characters’ kiss, but live and in full color for the invited to the ceremony.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

The couple worked in 2004 in “Diary of a passion”, but it was not there where the crush occurred, on the contrary.

The actors hated each other so much that they had to be called to a meeting to try to smooth things over and finish the shoot as best as possible. In the end, the film would be a box office hit in 2004, and they could forget about each other.

In 2005 they met again in New York and, yes, love was born there.

At the 2005 MTV Movie Awards gala, the couple was awarded for the best movie kiss, thanks to “Diary of a Passion”, and upon receiving the award they had a passionate kiss, with which they made their romance public and official. .

Due to scheduling conflicts, McAdams and Gosling parted ways in 2007.

Robbie Williams and Anahí

In Mexico, the Mexican Anahí was the lucky one with Robbie Williams.

During the Oye 2005 awards ceremony, which was held in the Zócalo of Mexico City before 10,000 people, the member of RBD at that time received a kiss from the Englishman.

The reason: Robbie received the award for the best song of the year in English, and a special award from the National Academy of Music.

Ely Guerra and Jared Leto

The delivery of the 2007 MTV Latin America Awards, at the Palacio de los Deportes, served as the ideal setting for Jared Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars to throw a pigeon with Ely.

“From Yesterday” was the theme they chose and ended with a kiss between Leto and the Mexican, which sparked controversy around an alleged relationship between them.

the fictional ones

Rose and Jack

The kiss of the protagonists of “Titanic” on this ship that would later sink is one of the most remembered in the history of cinema.

Harry Potter

How to forget when little Harry Potter gives his first kiss to Cho Chang, one of his companions at Hogwarts, and there is even mistletoe, to seal the moment.

Hermione and Ron

One of the most anticipated kisses in the cinema is that of these characters and it occurs until the eighth and last film of the Harry Potter saga (in the books it happened in seven).

vada and thomas

These little ones have made history by giving one of the most honest and sincere kisses on the big screen in the film “My first kiss”.

And in Mexico…

Aristemus

How to forget these two characters that emerged from the telenovela “My husband has more family”, and in which they had to face discrimination even from their loved ones.

The fans waited so long for that kiss that every night they made it a trend on social networks until finally the small screen witnessed, in a very brief and careful way, this fact between Cuauhtemoc (Joaquín Bondoni) and Aristóteles (Emilio Osorio).

mafa