Lucía Sapena will present awards at the Platino Awards

Renowned entertainment journalist Lucía Sapena will be one of the prominent figures in charge of presenting the awards at the IX Edition of the Platino Awards, which will be held next Sunday, May 1, at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal in Madrid, Spain.

“Emotion! Happy to be part of the 2022 Platinum Awards gala. What an honor! ”, Wrote the communicator announcing her presence at the gala on her Twitter account. It should be remembered that Lucía, since the first edition of the Platinum Awards in 2014, was present at each installment of the gala, always standing out for her excellent performance and this year she will once again do great coverage of the event.

In 2015 he was for the first time as a member of the jury together with other important names in the art and conducted several interviews with famous movie celebrities, leaving entertainment journalism in our country well on top.

Among his anecdotes at this award ceremony, he said that the actor Rob Schneider had confused him with a friend of his wife, the Mexican actress Patricia Maya. “When it was my turn to interview him the next day on the red carpet, he greeted me as his wife’s ‘impostor’ friend and the same thing a year later at the following Platino Awards gala, which was at Xcaret Rivera Maya. It’s always so much fun interviewing him and his wife too, they’re great,” he commented.

In the ninth edition, figures from Ibero-American cinema will be present, such as Álvaro Morte, known for his character as “The Professor” in “La casa de papel”; Óscar Jaenada, “Luisito Rey”, father of Luis Miguel in his series; Aislin Derbez, China Suárez, among other personalities.

The cinematographic event will be presented by Argentine singer and actress Lali Espósito and Spanish actor and director Miguel Ángel Muñoz. This edition will be broadcast live and direct throughout the country through the Thirteen screens.

