Lower your cholesterol levels with seasonal fish

The cholesterol it is a necessary fat for our body, as it influences multiple processes; from being part of cell walls to helping to synthesize hormones and bile acids, but its excess can cause severe health problems such as cardiovascular accidents or heart attacks.

Read more: What type of cholesterol does the egg have?

Many times, due to our pace of life, we are used to consuming foods that contain large amounts of components that enhance the increase in cholesterol in our blood. To combat these increases in an organic way, it is advisable to go on a diet and eliminate sedentary habits.

Without a doubt, we have all heard that there is good and bad cholesterol, they differ due to their ability to be processed and eliminated by our system. The first, called HDL it is created and stored in the liver, is easily eliminated by the body’s natural processes, and poses no danger. While the second, also called LDLIt is provided by the food that reaches the stomach and thanks to the intestine it is taken to the bloodstream.

Read more: 5 juice options to keep cholesterol levels at bay

These bad fats, along with triglycerides (fat packages that function as reserve energy) accumulate in the arteries and form theromatous plaques that, when oxidized, inflame the arteries, create an obstruction and when released can cause a thrombus.

Fight it with fish

Fish is a fully recommended food to reduce cholesterol levels in our body, as it contains very good amounts of Omega 3 and amino acids like taurine.

The meat of “blue” fish contains large amounts of good fats, provides minimal carbohydrates and 13% to 25% pure protein. They also contain vitamins such as A, D and E and ions such as calcium and iodine.

Read more: Foods to lower cholesterol

The consumption of fish prepared steamed and balanced with fibers and vegetables strongly helps to keep muscles such as the brain and heart healthy, they are easy to digest because they do not contain collagen like other meats and are of great help to prevent chronic degenerative diseases and improve the nervous system.

Read more: Differences between aguachile, ceviche, cocktail and tiradito

The recommended

To improve cholesterol levels, these “blue” fish are recommended:

yellow fin tuna

Take a couple of steaks of this delicious fish, season with a combination of oregano, rosemary, parsley, chopped chives and olive oil. They go to a previously heated pan, for 5 minutes per side. It is a very aromatic combo for a powerful lunch.



Photo: Big Fish

Sardine

Prepare the Mexican is a tremendously delicious and fresh option. With diced tomato, chopped red onion, julienned cilantro, habanero pepper previously rested in lemon juice and soy sauce, the sardines cut into cubes or slices and salt to taste.

An amazing recommendation for a breakfast of champions. This particular recipe provides calcium to the system due to the whole consumption of the fish pieces.

Salmon

Take a good fillet of salmon and cover with a light layer of olive oil and a combination of salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprica. Top the fillet with slices of lime and immediately take it to the oven to prevent the salt from dehydrating the tissue of our piece.



Photo: Shutterbug75- Pixabay

Read more: Smoked salmon toast with fennel dressing and mullet caviar

Once cloistered in the oven, it should spend 12 to 15 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius. We serve with grilled asparagus and ready, we have a balanced and exquisite dinner.

Large tent

We continue with a delicious broth to share on cold days. Blend tomato, onion, garlic, coriander and guajillo chili, fry the mixture in a saucepan with oil for a couple of minutes, add water and powdered chicken broth, let it boil for a couple of minutes and add the previously decapitated carp and descaled.



Photo: Joseluismartinezjimenez- wikipedia

Once you feel the fish meat is tender and seasoned to your liking, turn off the heat and let it rest for ten minutes before serving. A delicious broth accompanied by lemon juice is denied to no one.

Trout

To finish this list, we recommend taking a trout fillet, dividing it into four sections, bathing it with a combination of hot mustard, honey, dried tarragon, garlic powder, salt and pepper.



Photo: quericavida.com

It goes straight into the preheated oven at 400 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes and is served on a bed of rice with fresh vegetables. Good choice for those who love fitnes life.

Now you know more options to enrich your diet and maintain a healthy body, enjoy this season and bon appetit!

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters